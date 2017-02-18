Light rain through tonight; drier and warmer Sunday

Temperatures were able to make it into the 50s today, but overall stayed a little cooler because of cloud cover and afternoon rain showers. Temperatures will continue to stay cooler into the overnight with lows around the mid to upper 40s. Rain showers will come to an end overnight, but clouds will linger into the first half of the day Sunday. Clouds will begin to break up heading into Sunday afternoon, which will allow temperatures to warm into the low 60s. Sunday night expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 40s. We will continue to see warming temperatures into the work week. Highs Monday will reach around 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Rain showers move in Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 60s and mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for rain Wednesday and Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures lingering in the upper 60s. By Friday, rain showers will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms and temperatures once again in the upper 60s. A cold front will move through Friday, which will be responsible for the rain and storm chance. This will drop temperatures by a good 10 degrees into Saturday. Drier weather expected Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar