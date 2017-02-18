Lexington Legends hold National Anthem try-outs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- National Anthem try outs for the Lexington Legends was Saturday.

Try outs started today at the Fayette Mall near Dillards.

Community leaders served as judges.

“It’s amazing. We love our community and we love being a part of it, love giving back. We love coming to the mall because we get to be a part of where people are during the weekend so it’s the first opportunity for us to get back in front of them before the season kicks off,” said Sarah Bosso, with the Lexington Legends.

If you didn’t get to audition Saturday, start doing your vocal warm ups.

The judges will be back Sunday from 1 to 4 p.M. for another round.

The team says walk-ups are welcome, but there may be a wait time since so many people have reserved spots.