High School student dies after shooting girlfriend, then himself

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , ,

Bourbon County, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Fayette County coroner says a high school student that shot his girlfriend then himself yesterday has died.
The coroner pronounced 18-year-old Emery Collins from Harrison County dead this morning.
According to the Bourbon County sheriff, Collins and his girlfriend were driving on Ruddles Mill Road yesterday morning when the car crashed into a house.
The sheriff says it seems Collins then shot his girlfriend and turned the gun on himself.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Morehead State
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Students evacuated from Morehead State dorm
Read More»
Robbery
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Thieves lock employees in freezer while robbing restaurant
Read More»
Murder, Investigation
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man shot to death in Pulaski County
Read More»
﻿
More News»