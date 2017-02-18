Bourbon County, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Fayette County coroner says a high school student that shot his girlfriend then himself yesterday has died.
The coroner pronounced 18-year-old Emery Collins from Harrison County dead this morning.
According to the Bourbon County sheriff, Collins and his girlfriend were driving on Ruddles Mill Road yesterday morning when the car crashed into a house.
The sheriff says it seems Collins then shot his girlfriend and turned the gun on himself.
High School student dies after shooting girlfriend, then himself
0 Comments for this article
Tags: Bourbon County, Dead, emery collins, Girlfriend, Kentucky, Murder, Suicide
Bourbon County, Ky. (WTVQ)- The Fayette County coroner says a high school student that shot his girlfriend then himself yesterday has died.