Wild Thyme – Fluffy Coconut Flour Pancakes

Fluffy Coconut Flour Pancakes

Author: Adapted from Bob’s Red Mill

Ingredients

4 eggs

¼ cup milk

3 tablespoons coconut oil (liquid state, not solid*)

¼ cup coconut flour (see link above in post for my recommendation!)

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon sea salt

Directions

1. *NOTE: I melted my coconut oil in a small saucepan over low heat just until it became a liquid. After letting it cool

a minute or two, I then added it to the wet ingredients.

2. Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium heat.

3. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk and oil until combined. In a separate medium bowl, whisk coconut flour, sugar,

baking powder and salt until well blended.

4. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients; stir with a fork until well combined and no lumps remain.

5. Grease griddle or skillet with oil or butter. Drop ladlefuls of batter, a scant ¼ cup each, onto hot griddle. Cook 3

to 4 minutes until small bubbles begin to form on top, then flip. Cook on other side 1 to 2 minutes until cooked

through.

6. Serve warm with your favorite pancake toppings.

For more info visit their Facebook, or their website.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.