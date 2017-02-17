Widespread illness causes Scott Co. Schools, others, to close

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County School students will have an extra-long weekend after the district decided to cancel classes on Friday due to widespread illness.

Officials with Scott County Schools says Friday will be a non-tradional instruction (NTI) day. An NTI is also scheduled for Monday.

Absences due to illness have been a consistent problem in Scott County for the last two weeks. On Thursday, there were nearly 900 students out of class due to sickness and more than 200 students missed part of the school day.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub said the flu, strep throat, and norovirus are the most common illnesses impacting our students and staff. “We’ve had problems not only with students but staff members who have been sick this week as well,” Hub said.

“Even though we do not like to cancel classes, in this case, we feel NTI days will provide higher quality instruction than days at school with so many students and teachers absent,” said Assistant Superintendent for Student Learning Maurice Chappell.

Scott County parents and students can click here to access school websites and assignments to be completed on NTI days.

Additional school closings on Friday include Bath County Schools, Bell County Schools, Blue Grass Baptist, Christ the King, Clay County Schools, Corbin Independent, East Bernstadt Independent, Elliott County Schools, Harlan County Schools, Jackson County Schools, Knox County Schools, Laurel County Schools, Middlesboro Independent Schools, Nicholas County Schools, Owsley County Schools, Pike County Schools, Pulaski County Schools, Somerset Christian, Williamsburg Independent, and Wolfe County Schools.