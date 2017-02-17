Wayne County man accused of shooting at bus with BB gun

MONTICELLO, Ky. (AP) – A Wayne County man has been charged after deputies say he shot at a school bus with a BB gun.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2m2fbby ) that Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron says in a statement that 19-year-old Jonathan Gregory was arrested Wednesday on charges of wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

County school officials contacted authorities about a bus that had been shot in Monticello. Deputies say a student was sitting close to the window of the bus when the BB hit, but was not hurt.

Deputies say a witness helped identify Gregory as the shooter.

It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

