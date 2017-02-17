“The Walking Dead” creator to appear at EKU Center for the Arts

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fans of the television show “The Walking Dead” will be able to get up close and personal with its creator, Robert Kirkman, at an event being held at the EKU Center for the Arts.

Kirkman, who is also credited with creating the comics “Invincible,” and “Outcast,” will give a special presentation followed by a question and answer session with the audience on Thursday, March 30th at 7:00 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser for Telford Community Center YMCA and co-sponsored by the EKU Center for the Arts.

Tickets go on sale Fri, Feb 24 at 9:00 a.m. at http://EKUCenter.com.