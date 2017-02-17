Virginia man gets 8 years for trying to help Islamic State

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

A Virginia man caught trying to help the Islamic State group during an FBI sting last year has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison.

The sentence imposed Friday at federal court on 26-year-old Haris Qamar is more than the five- to six-year term requested by his lawyer but less than the 20-year maximum recommended under sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors urged a long sentence of unspecified length.

Qamar used variations of the handle “New Era Jihadi” on social media to promote Islamic State propaganda. He met with an FBI informant who convinced Qamar to buy gift cards that were purportedly to be used to help the Islamic State.

Qamar also took photographs of D.C.-area landmarks for what he thought would be an Islamic State video.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Deputies investigating murder-suicide, crash involving high school students
Read More»
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Shot fired at Mercer County school bus
Read More»
cold case unsolved mystery
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Family offers $100K reward in case of slain Kentucky couple
Read More»
﻿
More News»