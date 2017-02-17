Urgent call for adoptions, fosters from Franklin Co. Humane Society

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Facebook post from the Franklin Co. Humane Society says the shelter is in urgent need of adoptions in the face of rising animal intake and limited space.

The shelter asks anyone who visits their website and sees an animal they are interested in adopting to please stop by the shelter to meet the animal and make a decision to adopt as soon as possible, as other animals are waiting for a kennel.

Adoption fees are $75 ($55 FCHS members) or less if sponsored.

Fosters only need to supply food and a safe place to stay, and rescue animals are offered low cost vetting.

The Franklin County Humane Society is located at 1041 Kentucky Ave in Frankfort. They are open Tuesday – Saturday, from 12:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., and Sunday from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

For more information, please call 502-875-7297.