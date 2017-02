LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man was killed Friday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle, hit a curb and crashed on Pleasant Ridge Drive, off of Timber Creek.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m., according to police.

The Fayette County coroner identified the victim as 57-year old George James Mead, who was pronounced dead at UK Hospital.

No other vehicles were involved.