UK police officer to take Polar Plunge; asks for help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – University of Kentucky Police Officer John Downing, along with a team of UK officers, are ready to hop in the water at Saturday’s Polar Plunge, in a bid raise money for Special Olympics Kentucky.

20 officers have signed up to take the plunge, and have already beaten their goal of raising $1,500 dollars for special needs children.

“Growing up, my mom was a special needs assistant teacher, “says Officer Downing. “I strive to make the same kind of impact she had in their lives by helping with Special Olympics.

The event, which features several different plunges around the region, aims to pull in $75,000. With one day remaining to donate, the plunge has gathered $45,000.

Donations are still being accepted, and can be submitted in the name of UKPD’s team by clicking here.