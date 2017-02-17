Sunny & warm Friday, mild weekend ahead

Temperatures are on the mild side with clearing skies for your Friday morning, visibility is excellent with little to no fog. Abundant sunshine is in the works for your Friday with temperatures close to 20 degrees above average in the middle 60’s, winds will be a tad on the breezy side. Clouds increase overnight with low temps in the middle 40’s. Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday with more 60’s, scattered rain is expected in the afternoon and early evening. Mostly cloudy skies again on Sunday with more 60’s, temps will be close to 70 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.