Sunny & warm Friday, mild weekend ahead

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Temperatures are on the mild side with clearing skies for your Friday morning, visibility is excellent with little to no fog.  Abundant sunshine is in the works for your Friday with temperatures close to 20 degrees above average in the middle 60’s, winds will be a tad on the breezy side.  Clouds increase overnight with low temps in the middle 40’s.  Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday with more 60’s, scattered rain is expected in the afternoon and early evening.  Mostly cloudy skies again on Sunday with more 60’s, temps will be close to 70 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Milder temperatures return Friday into next week
Read More»
18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Warmer temperatures ahead
Read More»
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
Partly cloudy skies Thursday with a warm weekend ahead
Read More»
﻿
More News»