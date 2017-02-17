Summer Camps at the YMCA

There’s lots going on this summer at the YMCA of Central Kentucky that you don’t want to miss! Jessica Berry (VP of Youth Development) stopped by to talk about some of the amazing activity programs your kids will enjoy that will help them develop skills and form long-lasting friendships! This year’s summer camps are sponsored by White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics.

For more info visit their Facebook, website or by calling (859) 543-9622.

The Whitaker Family YMCA is located at 2681 Old Rosebud Rd in Lexington.