“The Snow Queen” – Actor’s Playhouse of Georgetown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Actors Katie Bowling and David Bowen drop by the studio to tell Doug High about the Actor’s Playhouse of Georgetown’s upcoming production of “The Snow Queen.”

In this world premiere adaptation of the beloved Hans Christian Andersen tale, viewers learn the tale of Kai, a boy fallen prey to the evil queen of Winter, and Gerda, the brave girl who will sacrifice everything to save him. She embarks on a dangerous journey through the seasons, each its own world, each with its own rules, ultimately leaving her childhood behind.

Showtimes are on February 24th at 7:00 p.m., February 25th at 3:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m., and February 26th at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are $12.

Actor’s Playhouse of Georgetown is located at 209 West Jefferson Street in Georgetown.

For more information, visit their website, follow them on Facebook, or call (502) 603-8000.