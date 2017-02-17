Shot fired at Mercer County school bus

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ)- No one is injured after someone shot a gun at a Mercer County school bus full of students, Friday afternoon.

The Harrodsburg-Herald says there’s a $1,000 reward being offered for the person or persons who used a pellet gun to shoot at the bus on South East Street in Harrodsburg.

The papers says the bus was taking children home from school when it happened. No one was hurt, but the paper says a window was shot out.

According to the report, Mercer County Crime Stoppers is offering the reward. You can call them at 733-9115 or call Harrodsburg Police at 734-3311.

The Mercer County School District released this statement:

Dear Families,

We want to make you aware of an incident that involved bus 398 on the afternoon route. As the driver stopped to let a student off the bus, a projectile coming from outside the bus hit the window and broke the window. The transportation department immediately contacted law enforcement and then the Superintendent. Officers from the Harrodsburg Police Department and the Mercer County Sheriff’s office arrived immediately and began their investigation.

Thankfully, all students are safe. Students were transported home on a different bus along with school administrators. As students arrived at their home, school administrators shared this information with the family members.

This is an active police investigation and if you or your child has any information regarding this incident, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 733-9115 or the Harrodsburg Police Department at 734-3311. Information may also be reported anonymously on the S.T.O.P. tipline on the district website, www.mercer.kyschools.us.

When we return to school on Tuesday, counselors will be available to meet with students as needed.

At this time, we do not have specific details. As more information develops, we will keep you updated.

Sincerely,

Mr. Dennis Davis,

Mercer County Schools, Superintendent

Esther Hayslett,

School Safety, Mercer County Schools