Search continues for missing Knox County man

ARTEMUS, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 23-year old man with a known disability remains missing after disappearing into the woods in Knox County on Wednesday, according to State Police.

Investigators say Douglas Middleton, of Artemus, left his home around 10:00 a.m. on Walton Road and walked into the woods behind his house.

State Police say Middleton’s guardian told them that Middleton had never left the house alone and that he had not been taking his medication.

Middleton is 5’6″ tall, 133 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes, thin build with a beard.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue/gray striped jacket and brown leather boots, according to KSP.

The Knox County Rescue Squad began searching the area for Middleton as soon as he was reported missing, according to investigators.

Anyone with information that could help locate Middleton is asked to call State Police Post 10 in Harlan at 606-573-3131.