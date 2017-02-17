Ring lost in KY decades ago headed back to Washington owner

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) – A ring lost more than three decades ago in Kentucky is headed back to its owner in Washington state.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2kwLdjn ) Ohio metal detector hobbyist Gary Fishman found the 1978 class ring initialed D.L.M on a trip to Kentucky.

Fishman searched to find the owner and went to the Herald-Leader for help. An article on the ring appeared in the newspaper and online earlier this week and Fishman was contacted.

Larry Mills said in an email that his brother, David Mills, lost the ring over 30 years ago while camping at Laurel Lake.

Fishman spoke on the phone with David Mills, who lives in Vancouver, Washington.

David Mills, who served in the Army and National Guard, says he appreciates Fishman’s effort to find the ring’s owner.

