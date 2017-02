RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Richmond Police say they are investigating a stabbing that occurred on Turpin Drive around 1 a.m. Friday.

Investigators tell ABC 36 — a man was rushed to University of Kentucky hospital after the assault.

According to police, the victim is in serious condition.

Police are not releasing many details about the incident, while they continue their investigation.

