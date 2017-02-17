Retired University of Kentucky Police dog passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky Police Department released the following statement on Friday, regarding the death of the first K-9 member of their unit, Becka:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired K-9 Becka today after her battle with lung cancer. Becka was our very first K-9 and served the department loyally for almost ten years. She continued to come to work with her handler, Lt. Robert Turner, after retiring and will be missed by members of our department. We ask you to help us in offering our condolences to the Turner family as they adjust to their loss.”