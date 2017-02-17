Rain chances return for Saturday, yet mild temperatures continue

Overview: A warming trend continues into next week, with near record high temperatures possible next week. There is a chance for a few scattered rain showers on Saturday and once again for mid to late next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 45 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures will develop for the start to our weekend, with a high temperature of 60 degrees. There is a chance for scattered, late day rain showers.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be possible for Saturday night, with a low temperature of 46 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around for Sunday, with a high temperature of 64 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around, with a low of 45 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around for Monday, with a high temperature of 70 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Monday night, with an overnight low temperature of 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 68 degrees. A few spotty rain showers will be possible for Tuesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around, with a low of 51 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be possible for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 66 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers will be possible, with a low temperature of 52 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be possible on Thursday, with a high temperature of 65 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies continue, with an overnight low temperature of 54 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures continue, with the chance for scattered rain showers. Afternoon high temperatures will be around 66 degrees.

