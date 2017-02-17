Pulaski Co. man arrested on child sexual exploitation offenses

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police with the Electronic Crime Branch say they arrested 28-year-old Joseph Koger on Thursday, charging him with offenses related to the distribution and possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Troopers say they began investigating Koger after discovering him online uploading images of child exploitation.

Their investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a Somerset home on Thursday. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and sent to Kentucky State Police’s forensic lab for examination.

Koger is currently charged with 20 counts of distribution and 99 counts of possession of the material.

He has been taken to the Pulaski Co. Detention Center.