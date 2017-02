LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police remain on the scene of an overturned semi on Broadway near New Circle Road.

Officers say the wreck happened just after 6:00 a.m. near the train overpass.

Investigators are still trying to determine what happened that caused the semi to overturn.

One lane of inbound Broadway has been closed, but police expect it to re-open within the hour.

Photo Courtesy: Lexington Traffic Management