LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner says one man is dead after a motorcycle wreck in Lexington Friday morning.

The coroner says 57-year-old George James Mead crashed at around 9:00 a.m. on Pleasant Ridge Drive, just off Timber Creek.

No word on what caused the wreck.

