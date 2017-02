RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Officers say a person of interest in 2 December 2016 robberies at the CVS pharmacy has been charged.

Police say they arrested Jesse Riddell on North Madison Avenue, and took him into custody on outstanding warrants.

Officers further questioned Riddell on the 2 incidents, and afterward charged him with two counts of robbery.

Riddell was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.