UPDATE: Reward offered for info on 2015 Christian Co. triple murder

PEMBROKE, Ky. (AP) -Family members of Calvin and Pamela Phillips, killed back in November of 2015, are now offering a $100,000 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Pamela Phillips’ body, along with the body of the Philips’ neighbor, Ed Danserau, was found inside a burned out vehicle found in a field near the 3000 block of Rosetown Road in Christian County.

Calvin Philips was later found in the cellar of his home on Main Street, shot to death.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at (270) 676-3313.

12/24/2015

Last 2 victims identified in Christian Co. triple killing

The Christian County Sheriff’s Department has released the identities of two bodies found inside a badly burned car discovered in a field near Pembroke.

Media outlets report that the bodies, found Nov. 19, have been identified as 58-year-old Pamela J. Phillips and 63-year-old Ed Dansereau.

The sheriff’s department said in a release that Phillips and Dansereau were shot to death before the car was set ablaze.

Pamela Phillips was the wife of Calvin Phillips, who was found shot to death in the cellar of his home. Dansereau was the Phillips’ neighbor.

The release says authorities have sent evidence collected at all three scenes – the field where the car was found, the Phillips’ home and Danereau’s house – to Kentucky State Police for testing as they conduct interviews.