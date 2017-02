LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a home after a fire on Childers Ridge Road in McCreary County.

Officers say the fire happened Thursday at about 8:15 p.m.

Arson Investigators say the found 70-year-old Grover C. Abbot, of Stearns, dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, however troopers say they do not suspect foul play.