Judge: Request to set aside conviction should be denied

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A federal judge has recommended denying a request to set aside the conviction of a former county judge-executive from eastern Kentucky.

The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2lePogT ) reports that U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert E. Wier rejected Tim Conley’s arguments in a decision filed Thursday. Wier said the former Morgan County judge-executive took part in a textbook kickback scheme.

Wier’s recommendation is to U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove, who will have the final say on Conley’s request.

Federal judges don’t have to adopt recommendations from magistrate judges but often do.

Van Tatenhove sentenced Conley to seven years and three months in prison in January 2015.

Conley pleaded guilty in 2014 to taking at least $130,000 from a contractor who had bid on jobs such as building bridges for the county.

