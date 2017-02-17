Interfaith prayer and meditation room opens at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An idea that emerged during a meeting with a group of students from multiple faiths last October has come to fruition, as the University of Kentucky Board of Trustees announced they have opened a new interfaith prayer and meditation room in Rm. 75 of McVey Hall.

The room, which officially debuted on Thursday, is a temporary space until a permanent room in the new UK Student Center becomes available next year.

Terry Allen, UK interim vice president for institutional diversity, said the new space will aid in sustaining a culture of belonging for all members of the university community.

“Our shared values of integrity, mutual respect and human dignity, and diversity and inclusion take a step forward with this initiative,” Allen said. “We owe a special thanks to the students that challenge this institution to become better.”

During Thursday’s grand opening, UK freshman Yousuf Al Mamari was excited to see the new space he plans to utilize as part of his everyday life on campus.

“I think it’s a great place for Muslim students especially because we have five prayers a day. We have class but when we have a break we can come here and pray,” Al Mamari said. “It’s easy for us. I would like to thank UK.”