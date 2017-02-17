Ian Bagg – Comedy Off Broadway

Ian Bagg comes to the studio to tell Katie Solove about his appearances at Comedy Off Broadway this weekend!

Ian Bagg started his comedy career in his native country, Canada. He proceeded to do all the show business things that every successful Canadian entertainer does. He went to a “Hockey Night in Canada” game on a Saturday night, performed at the “Montreal Comedy Festival,” kissed a fish in New Foundland and a “Comedy Now” special on CTV.

So what does a Canadian do when he has done it all? He boards a train to New York City, lives in a youth hostel and ends up on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “The Late Late show with Craig Ferguson” and “Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” It is not always fun and games. He was forced to do “Make Me Laugh,” “Showcase Comics with Louie Anderson,” “Fridays” on NBC and the “Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn.”

Catch Ian’s act Friday and Saturday at 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

For more information, head to ComedyOffBroadway.com or call (859) 271-JOKE.

Comedy Off Broadway is located at 161 Lexington Green Circle.