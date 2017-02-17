Go Red for Women Month – Frontier Nursing University

Go Red for Women Month continues as Meteorologist Eric Burke sits down with Dr. Julie Marfell, with Frontier Nursing University, who discusses the importance of heart health for women, and the numbers that are critical for their health.

Go Red For Women and The Heart Truth are encouraging all women to schedule a visit with their doctor to learn their personal health numbers including blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and body mass index (BMI) and assess their risk for heart disease and stroke.

For more information visit Frontier Nursing University’s website, follow them on Facebook, or call (606) 672-2312.

