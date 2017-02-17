Deputies investigating murder-suicide, crash involving high school students

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Deputies are investigating an attempted murder-suicide involving two high school students.

Sheriff Mark Matthews says Friday morning a teenager shot a female passenger in his car then himself before he crashed into a home on Ruddles Mill Road.

Sheriff Matthews says both teens had left Harrison County High School where they attended school. He believes the two dated.

Investigators believe at some point along the drive, the boyfriend shot his girlfriend in the head with a .22 caliber handgun before shooting himself in the head, which caused the crash.

The sheriff says someone who saw the crash helped the female victim out of the car while the boyfriend was not responsive.

Sheriff Matthews calls this one of the most bizarre cases he’s ever seen because the small caliber gun didn’t leave much of a mark and he says there wasn’t much blood.

Both teens were taken to UK Hospital and the sheriff says their injuries are considered life threatening. Sheriff Matthews believed the male victim might be on life-support.