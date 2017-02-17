Black History Month – Rufus Friday

We’re still celebrating Black History Month with Alexis Mathews! This time she features Lexington Herald-Leader President and Publisher, Rufus Friday! Take a look at his journey as a successful African-American in a tough newspaper industry!

 

