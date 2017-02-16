Woman pleas not guilty to DUI crash that killed a Louisville police officer and UK employee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Louisville police were in Fayette County court Thursday as a Lexington woman charged with killing a Louisville police officer and a UK employee in a drunk driving accident back in October pleaded not guilty.

27-year-old Suzanne Marie Whitlow pleaded not guilty to two counts of manslaughter, driving under the influence and being a persistent felony offender.

Whitlow was indicted by a Fayette County grand jury earlier this week for the deaths of 37-year-old Louisville police detective Jason Schweitzer and 56-year-old Timothy Moore.

Police arrested Whitlow on October 29th of last year after they say her car hit the two men as Moore was giving Schweitzer directions.

Schweitzer was in Lexington for a Fraternal Order of Police convention and on Thursday two of his colleagues sat in court as Whitlow announced her plea.

“To make sure that he’s remembered, he’s not forgotten and also for the other gentleman that was involved in this also for his family if they can’t be here. We’d like to be here to make sure this incident’s not forgotten and just doesn’t go away as time goes on,” said Sgt. Joe O’Toole of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Whitlow was convicted of drunk driving back in 2014 and police say she had completed the DUI classes and license suspension just weeks before the two men were killed.

Whitlow’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 16th.