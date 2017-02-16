Walk for Warmth – Lexington Rescue Mission

Development Director Laura Carr, with the Lexington Rescue Mission, comes to the studio to tell Katie Solove about the 10th annual Walk for Warmth, happening on Saturday, February 18th.

The Walk for Warmth will start at 9:30 a.m. at Phoenix Park in downtown Lexington. All proceeds benefit the Homeless Prevention Program, which provides emergency financial assistance for rent and utilities to families on the brink of homelessness. For every $100 raised, one local family will be protected from being evicted or having their utilities shut-off.

Walkers can register online at walkforwarmth.org. Registration costs $25 for adults, and children 10 and under are free. All walkers will receive a t-shirt and a complimentary lunch after the event. Prizes will be awarded to the individuals and teams that raise the most money at the lunch.