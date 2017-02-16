KentuckyOne Health alters visitation policy to prevent spread of flu

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Temporary policies have been enacted in KentuckyOne Health facilities limiting visitation in an effort to prevent spreading the flu.

The new policies went into effect on Wednesday.

Health officials are now asking visitors with flu-like symptoms to refrain from visiting patients at Saint Joseph East, The Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East, and Saint Joseph Hospital until they are symptom-free. Likewise, visitors are also being asked not to visit patients who exhibit flu-like symptoms.

Visitors critical to a patient’s well-being and healing process will still be allowed in the hospitals. Also, children under the age of 18 who are symptom-free can visit a newborn sibling in the maternity unit At The Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East, however, this visitation is restricted to the maternity patient rooms only. Nursery and NICU visitation is restricted to parents only.

Masks will be available at Saint Joseph East, The Women’s Hospital at Saint Joseph East, and Saint Joseph Hospital to patients who show symptoms of the flu.

For more information on this temporary policy, visit www.kentuckyonehealth.org/fluprevention. You can reach Saint Joseph Hospital by calling 859.313.1000, and Saint Joseph East/The Women’s Center at Saint Joseph East by calling 859.967.5000.