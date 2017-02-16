UPDATE: Man shot by State Trooper last week dies

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who was shot by a State Trooper last week in Richmond died from his injuries on Thursday, according to State Police and the Fayette County coroner.

Investigators say 51-year old Kenneth Huntzinger, of Richmond, died at UK Hospital in Lexington. An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

On February 7, 2017, 16-year State Police veteran, Sergeant Toby Coyle, responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home on General Nelson Drive just before 9:00 p.m.

Investigators say as Sergeant Coyle got out of his cruiser, Huntzinger reportedly drove his truck right at Coyle, at which time Sergeant Coyle fired shots at Huntzinger.

State Police say Huntzinger was hit, was administered first aid at the scene before being taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sergeant Coyle was not injured. He was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure anytime a Trooper is involved in a shooting.

The State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), which was newly formed at the beginning of this year to investigate officer-involved shootings in Kentucky, continues to investigate this incident.