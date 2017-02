Ready to turn back the aging clock? It can all happen at the Anti-Aging Institute here in Lexington! Listen as Dr. Fadi Bacha chats with Troy Thompson and Katie Solove about the great services they offer to help you look and feel your best at all times.

Learn more by liking the Anti-Aging Insitute on Facebook, or visiting their website!

Anti-Aging Institute is located at 3116 Harrodsburg Road in Lexington.