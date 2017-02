LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is alerting drivers to lane closures on the outer loop of New Circle Road until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say road crews will be removing brush and trees in the area, necessitating the closure of the left lanes of ramps to and from the outer look of New Circle Road at Richmond Road.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays, and to use caution while going through the work zone.