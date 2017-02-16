School celebrates “Children of the World”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- One Lexington school celebrated diversity and other cultures by hosting an international night.

Hundreds of students, teachers and families came together and Julius Marks Elementary School to celebrate the “Children of the World”, an event where students get to show off their family’s culture and explore others.

“It’s really fun to get to know each other from different country and just get to be yourself for once,” said Harper Gray McGregor, a student at Julius Marks Elementary.

It was all smiles at Julius Marks Elementary as students shared their favorite parts of their own culture and learned about others.

“I like that there are other people from other countries. I get to learn to do stuff. There were Korean people and they taught me to so things with my fingers,” said Jannely Bautista, a student at Julius Marks Elementary.

JME’s students and parents represent more than 20 countries from around the world including India, Palestine and Bulgaria.

During the event, families shared a meal made up of foods from all the different cultures and viewed table displays highlighting each country.

“We show our unity at least for this time and I think it helps to carry it out throughout the year,” said Denise Hayden, a teacher at Julius Marks Elementary.

Staff say this event holds even more meaning now, in a time where outside cultures are often criticized.

“There’s so much going on in our world and it’s so sad, in our country and in our world and this night we sort of forget about all that and just celebrate each other,” said Judy Korthauer, a teacher at Julius Marks Elementary.

Teachers say they hope events like this will not only encourage students to embrace other cultures, but adults as well.

“We all need food, we all need water, we all want to be healthy, we all love. We all have these wonderful things in common and if we could just focus on that the world would be a better place,” said Korthauer.

Staff estimate more than 300 students and families attended the event.