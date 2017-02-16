Red Tie Gala – 24000.org

Tim Thompson and Maria Lorenz, with 24000.org, drop by the studio to tell Doug High about their third annual Red Tie Gala coming up on February 25th!

The gala will kick off with a Happy Hour at West Sixth at 6:00 p.m., with things officially getting underway at the Hilton Garden Inn in Georgetown at 7:00 p.m. The Hilton Garden Inn is located at 110 Grandstand Drive. All attendees are encouraged to dress in Red Tie and Red Cocktail attire for a fun, classy night out with friends.

The Red Tie Gala is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the group, and will feature dinner, dancing, and a silent auction.

The goal of 24000.org is to raise awareness and funding to help alleviate the nearly 24,000 preventable deaths that happen to children around the world each day. These deaths are from preventable causes such as drinking contaminated water, malaria, lack of food, etc.

The current goal is to raise funds for 5,000 mosquito nets to distribute in the eastern Uganda area of Africa.

Based in Georgetown, Kentucky, 24000.ORG has been a 501(c)3 organization since February 2012. Since then, 24000.ORG has provided over 10,000 mosquito nets to villages in Eastern Uganda to help combat malaria, as well as providing clean water to over 300 children at a school and at an orphanage.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit 24000.org.