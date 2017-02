Anita Spreitzer and Sarah Jones, with the Woodstock Animal Foundation, come to the studio with “Paul,” and “Mr. Jones,” and tell Meteorologist Eric Burke about an upcoming adoption event happening at the Hamburg PetSmart on February 15th, 17th, and 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, head to woodstockanimalfoundation.org, or call (859) 277-7729 or (859) 544-0698.