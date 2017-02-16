Permanent ‘American Pharoah’ exhibit now open at Derby Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A permanent tribute to the 12th Triple Crown winner in Thoroughbred racing history is now on display at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Guests can now view the display as part of their general admission experience.

American Pharoah’s winning connections including trainer Bob Baffert, jockey Victor Espinoza and owner/breeders Ahmed and Justin Zayat of Zayat Stables have generously lent the Museum key artifacts that highlight the Grand Slam champion’s storied career including his Breeders’ Cup Classic Horseshoes, 2015 Breeders’ Cup Classic trophy and his 2015 Horse of the Year Eclipse Award.

To celebrate the opening of the permanent exhibit, the Kentucky Derby Museum held a special Legends Series: Bourbon Masters Event Thursday with Maker’s Mark featuring a Private Select bottle of bourbon created exclusively for the Museum.

A team from the Museum traveled to the Maker’s Mark distillery in Loretto, Kentucky in September to select a unique blend of 10 custom finishing staves that were added to a cask strength barrel of Maker’s Mark, creating a customized finish and taste profile. Only 240 bottles were produced from that barrel in honor of the opening.

Rob Samuels, Chief Operating Officer and grandson of the founders’ of Maker’s Mark, Greg Davis, Master Distiller and Jane Bowie, Maturation Specialist participated in tastings and a panel discussion with the Museum’s Bourbon Authority, Fred Minnick. Samuels also joined Kentucky Derby Museum President Patrick Armstrong for a “live dip” of one of the bottles in the company’s signature red wax.

The following are now display in the Kentucky Derby Museum’s permanent American Pharoah exhibit:

On loan from Zayat Stables:

American Pharoah’s 2015 Horse of the Year Eclipse Award

American Pharoah’s 2015 Breeders’ Cup Classic trophy

On loan from Bob Baffert:

Bit, Bridle, Reins and Shadow roll worn by American Pharoah in the 2014 Del Mar Futurity

American Pharoah’s 2015 Breeders’ Cup Classic Horseshoes

Special American Pharoah branded saddle pad

On loan from Victor Espinoza:

Saddle used in the 2015 Breeders’ Cup Classic

On loan from Dancing with the Stars, Inc.:

Silks and jockey helmet worn by Victor Espinoza in the 2015 season of DWTS

On loan from WinStar Farm:

Halter used by Pioneerof the Nile, sire of American Pharoah

Other items:

Al Ahram Beverage Containers (the Egyptian company privatized by Ahmed Zayat)

Jockey Boots created by Louisville artist Dinero Andretti

Maker’s Mark 2016 American Pharoah commemorative bottled (signed by Ahmed Zayat, Justin Zayat, Bob Baffert and Victor Espinoza)

2015 Sports Illustrated with cover story on American Pharoah’s Triple Crown sweep