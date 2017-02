Chilly temperatures and winter jackets needed for this Thursday morning, winds are light and visibility is good. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy today with temperatures around 50 degrees, we will see some sunshine. Partly cloudy skies overnight tonight with cool temperatures falling into the middle 30’s for low temps. Warmer air returns Friday with mostly sunny skies, 60’s stick around for the weekend with a slight chance of rain Saturday afternoon and evening.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke