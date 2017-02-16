Official: Louisville EMS got 151 overdose calls in 4 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Louisville emergency crews have seen a rise in the number of calls related to drug overdoses.

The Courier-Journal reports (http://cjky.it/2lOvtZy) Metro EMS says it fielded 151 overdose calls in four days, starting at midnight last Thursday.

Metro EMS spokesman Mitchell Burmeister says the high call volume ranged from overdoses linked to heroin as well as prescription pills, alcohol, other illicit drugs or a mix of drugs.

Dr. Joann Schulte, who heads the Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, told some council members Wednesday that the city needs to offer more medication-assisted treatment for those dealing with drug addiction since abstinence-based programs don’t work for everyone.

Burmeister says there were 695 overdose cases through the first month of 2017. That’s a 33 percent increase from last year.

