Nelson Co. man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police with the Electronic Crime Branch say they arrested 45-year-old Robert M. McIntosh on Wednesday, as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Troopers say they began investigating McIntosh after he was discovered online sharing images of child sexual exploitation.

Troopers executed a search warrant on a home in Bardstown on Wednesday, and confiscated equipment used to facilitate the crime.

McIntosh is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is punishable by one to five years in prison.

McIntosh was taken to the Nelson County Detention Center.