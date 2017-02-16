Milder temperatures return Friday into next week

Overview: A warming trend begins Friday and continues into next week, with near record high temperatures possible next week. There is a chance for a few scattered rain showers on Saturday and once again for mid to late next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around with a low temperature of 38 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures make a return for Friday, with a high temperature of 62 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures will be around, with a low temperature of 45 degrees.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures will develop for the start to our weekend, with a high temperature of 61 degrees. There is a chance for scattered, late day rain showers.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be possible for Saturday night, with a low temperature of 46 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around for Sunday, with a high temperature of 63 degrees.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around, with a low of 43 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around for Monday, with a high temperature of 67 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around for Monday night, with an overnight low temperature of 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures will be around for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 69 degrees. A few spotty rain showers will be possible for Tuesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures will be around, with a low of 51 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be possible for Wednesday, with a high temperature of 62 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few rain showers will be possible, with a low temperature of 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few rain showers will be possible on Thursday, with a high temperature of 60 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers