Madison County EMS: Five overdoses in 90 minutes

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ)- In around 90 minutes Wednesday, paramedics in Madison County say they responded to five overdoses.

In that time, only three other ambulances were in service, says EMS Director Carlos Coyle. Around that time, Coyle saw it fit to post to Facebook, warning there may be a “strongly laced drug” in Madison County causing the overdoses.

“We’re responders but there’s also a prevention component and we thought, let’s just make people aware something is in our county that’s causing multiple people to overdose in a short period of time,” he says.

Coyle and Kentucky State Police suspect one overdose early Thursday morning cost one person their life. The problem with opioid abuse has been growing in Madison County since 2013, according to Coyle. Since 2016, the number of overdoses has spiked.

“January was a particularly, very busy month for overdoses and unfortunately overdose deaths and February is still keeping that pace.”

Coyle says so far this year, 55 overdose cases have required the reversal drug, Narcan, to revive victims.