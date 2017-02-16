UPDATE: Woman pleads not guilty in death of detective, UK employee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -Suzanne Marie Whitlow, indicted in the deaths of a Louisville police detective and a University of Kentucky employee back in October of 2016 entered a not guilty plea in an arraignment on Thursday.

Whitlow was arrested on October 29th after fatally hitting detective Jasoon Schweitzer and 56-year-old Timothy Moore. Whitlow was indicted on February 7th on two counts of manslaughter, as well as driving under the influence and being a persistent felony offender. She was convicted of drunk driving back in 2014.

She will appear in court again on March 16th at 10:00 a.m.

Lexington woman indicted in deaths of detective, UK employee

A Fayette County grand jury has indicted a Lexington woman in the deaths of a Louisville police detective and a University of Kentucky employee.

The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2llCeBH ) reports 27-year-old Suzanne Marie Whitlow was indicted Tuesday on two counts of manslaughter and also charged with driving under the influence with an aggravating circumstance and with being a persistent felony offender.

Whitlow was arrested Oct. 29 after her vehicle hit 37-year-old detective Jason Schweitzer and 56-year-old Timothy Moore. Moore was giving directions to a restaurant to Schweitzer, who was in town for a Fraternal Order of Police convention.

Whitlow had a 2014 drunken-driving conviction in Fayette County and had completed DUI classes for the conviction and license suspension just a few weeks before the deaths of Schweitzer and Moore.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 16.