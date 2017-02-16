Lexington panhandling ordinance struck down by Supreme Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Herald-Leader is reporting that an ordinance that prohibited begging and soliciting on Lexington streets and intersections was struck down Thursday by the Supreme Court.

The newspaper says the court found the ordinance violated First Amendment free speech protections in a unanimous decision.

In particular, according to the Herald-Leader, judges said the ordinance singled out a specific kind of speech – namely, begging – for criminal prosecution.

Lexington’s Communication Director, Susan Straub, released a statement following the ruling, saying, “This ruling takes our current law off the books. We cannot enforce it. With people asking for help at our intersections, safety has always been our primary concern. We will carefully examine options and work on a strategy that puts safety first for everyone involved.”

Information from the Lexington Herald-Leader