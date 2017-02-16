Junior Bridgeman resigns from University of Louisville board of trustees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Former University of Louisville basketball star Junior Bridgeman has resigned from the university’s board of trustees, saying he wants to focus on business.

News outlets report board Chairman David Grissom announced Bridgeman’s departure at the board meeting Thursday.

Bridgeman said in an email that his business responsibilities have grown and he wouldn’t have time to devote to the board.

Bridgeman served on the board between 1996 and 2007, including as chairman from 2003 to 2005. Gov. Matt Bevin named a new board last year, including Bridgeman.

A judge ruled against that board, but the legislature last month authorized Bevin to name a new board, and he again named Bridgeman.

Bevin expressed gratitude that Bridgeman helped get the new board started.